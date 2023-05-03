 Madhya Pradesh: Doctor's Association to hold workshop for UPSC aspirants in Sendhwa
This workshop would help them to step towards their dream of serving as a government employee.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Doctors' Association will conduct a workshop for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants on May 7 at Lions Community Hall, Sendhwa from 3 to 5 pm. Young IAS and IPS officers would provide guidance on how to crack UPSC examinations with the highest rank.

The association president Dr Shrish Dubey and secretary Dr Mayank Sharma said that there are many potential UPSC aspirants in the Nimar region who need guidance from experienced persons. This workshop would help them to step towards their dream of serving as a government employee.

Member of the association Ashwin Jain said that Barwani superintendent of police Puneet Gehlot and Sendhwa SDM would be the chief speakers in the workshop. Sendhwa tehsildar in charge Rahul Solanki would also provide guidance to the students. Notably, the speakers in the workshops are young officers who can explain new techniques to solve the question and revise the study material.

Association members have appealed to all the UPSC aspirants to get enrolled in this workshop for better results.

