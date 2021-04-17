Madhya Pradesh: Do not play with people’s lives, administration warns doctors in Sardarpur tehsil

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Friday held a meeting with diploma holding doctors who run clinics in Sardarpur tehsil.

Sub divisional magistrate Bondar Singh Kalesh and chief block medical officer Sheela Mujalda asked the doctors not to treat patients in case they get confused about their ailment and send them to Sardarpur hospital.

They said it has become difficult to detect the diseases specially when there is lack of resources to conduct tests in rural areas. The two officials asked doctors not to mistake the patients suffering from cold, cough as having viral fever and send them to Sardarpur hospital at the earliest so that they can be treated properly after investigation.

“Do not play with the lives of people to earn money in the pandemic. If any such complaint is received, then be prepared for action,” officials said.

Senior doctors ML Jain, Nitin Joshi, Sangeeta Patidar, Naushad Ali Naqvi and others addressed the diploma holding doctors and advised them to take precaution in treatment.