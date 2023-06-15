Madhya Pradesh: Goyal Booked For Abatement to Suicide

Representative Image

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa police considering the suicide note as the dying declaration of deceased Arjun Singh, booked Anil Goyal under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deceased Arjun Rajput (54), was a resident of Rampura village and was posted as a peon at Manasa Block Resource Co-ordinator (BRC) centre. He had committed suicide by hanging himself on a gooseberry tree at Manasa BRC centre on June 8.

The police recovered a note addressing Manasa police station in-charge which was found from the pocket of the deceased. In the note, he accused the district education office’s employee Anil Goyal of not releasing his arrear amount of Rs 10 to 12 lakh despite taking Rs 60k.

He accused him of torturing him mentally. The deceased in his suicide note had written about being harassed by Arun Goyal. Manasa police had written the same name in the FIR in three different ways – Arun Goyal alias Anil Goyal alias A Goyal. In the matter, district education officer CK Sharma said that action has been taken against Babu.

Official information has not been received from the police, as soon as it is received, we will take departmental action. The locals claimed that Goyal against whom the deceased levelled serious accusation is said to be the brother of Congress leader Madhu Bansal.

