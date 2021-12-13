Madhya Pradesh: District collector directed to look into encroachments in Patan

Alot (Mahdya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the district collector to look into the complaints of encroachment on government land in Patan.

The court passed the order while hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of Patan resident, Kan Singh Sisodiya, who had approached the court seeking direction on the illegal occupation on government land. Sisodiya had filed a PIL through Advocate Manish Farakya and Archana Maheshwari

As per the PIL, encroachers have illegally occupied more than 50 bigha land in Patan. Sisodiya had approached local administrative officials seeking action against the encroachers, however, no steps were taken to free the land allegedly due to the pressure of influential people doing farming on the encroached area. Petitioner said that he had approached tehsildar, SDM and even collector with the complaint but in vain.

The court during the hearing said that a similar petition was filed by the MP government against Gram Panchayat Dhoom and the court had given direction for clearing of the encroachment.

Farakya said that the court, citing its previous judgment on encroachment, has disposed of the petition and as per the collector will have to ensure the removal of encroachment on the government land in Patan. If the administration fails to clear the illegal occupation, then a committee will initiate legal action against the encroachers.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:21 AM IST