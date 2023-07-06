Madhya Pradesh: Dispute Over Picking Up Garbage

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): All sanitation inspectors and employees of Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC) rushed to the Kotwali police station after a dispute erupted between one of the residents of Ward No 37 and one sanitation employee over picking-up wet and dry waste.

All sanitation inspectors and employees demanded an FIR against the person who manhandled the DMC employee. According to information, the incident was reported at Mirzabakhal area of Ward No 37 where sanitation inspector Kamlesh Ragwe, a resident of Vasudevpura was assaulted by a local person there. Before this, the corporation employee had gone there to pick up garbage, he was also assaulted and indecency was committed by the youth and his family.

When the ward inspector reached Mirzabakhal area for an explanation, he was thrashed by the youth. Due to this, all sanitation workers of the corporation and the inspector reached Kotwali PS and a case was registered against the concerned person. In the past also, there have been incidents of assault and other indecency with corporation employees in the city. Due to this there is anger among the employees.

Here, Kotwali police have taken the matter under investigation by registering a case against the accused Gama, son of Saeed and Gulrej, another female resident of Mirzabakhal, on the report of complainant Kamlesh Ragwe.