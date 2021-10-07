Madhya Pradesh: Disparity should not deprive anyone of justice

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A legal awareness program was organised on Tuesday in Mandavgarh village, Jobat tehsil.

District and additional sessions judge/chairman, Tehsil Legal Services Committee Jobat SR Seenam, shared information on legal provisions related to motor accidents, maintenance scheme related to old people, rights of transgender, forced labour, disaster management and victim compensation scheme.

In relation to the Directive Principles of the State Policy as enshrined in the Constitution and the proper implementation of the Legal Services Authority Act and Rules, he said that every citizen of India has the right to get affordable and accessible justice.

No person may be deprived of justice by reason of economic or any other disability. Necessary information was given regarding rights of the poor people. Anganwadi workers, women, old people, court employees and panchayat secretary were present.

National Legal Services Authority and State Legal Services Authority is organizing legal awareness programs from October 2 to November 14, under the Azadit ke Amrut Mahotsav under the guidance of principal district judge / chairman, District Legal Services Authority Alirajpur Arun Kumar Verma.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:10 AM IST