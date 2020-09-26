Madhya Pradesh: DISCOM thrust on online bill payment

Indore: To motivate cashless payment and to generate revenue, DISCOM introduced offers on online electricity bill payments. The DISCOM targets to urge as many as 20 lakh consumers to pay online by March next year.

Managing Director of DISCOM (west) Amit Tomar said that Digital India and cashless payments are constantly being encouraged. Low tension consumers will be provided with discounts of Rs 5 to Rs 20 and high tension consumers will get discounts up to Rs 1,000.

In the Indore and Ujjain regions i.e. Malwa and Nimar, about 11 lakh consumers are getting discounts on each bill. Every month, these consumers are being given a discount of about Rs 1.6 crore and annually of Rs 20 crore.

Managing Director Tomar said that the discount will be mentioned in the next month's electricity bill. The company will try to convince as many as 15 lakh consumers for online payment by December and it has a target to urge as many as 20 lakh consumers by March 2021 for online payment. This will be beneficial and convenient for both the company and the consumer. Cashless payments can be done via Paytm, Phone Pay, Google Pay, Airtel Money, Samsung Pay, Credit Card, Debit Card, MP Online etc.