Indore: 7 locals among 20 appear for the interview of VC post of DAVV

Indore: As many as seven locals were among nearly 20 candidates who appeared in interview for vice chancellor post of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

VC search committee tasked with shortlisting a panel of candidates vying for VC post took interviews of candidates at Bhopal.

While names of five locals candidates – incumbent VC Renu Jain, Ashutosh Mishra, Ashok Sharma, Akhilesh Singh and Asha Shukla – were already known, two candidates' names came as a surprise on Saturday.

One among them was Cloth Market Girls College principal Mangal Mishra and another SGSITS faulty member Nitin Sapre.

According to information, a total of 23 candidates had received call for interview of which nearly 20 reached Bhopal even as Renu Jain was allowed to take interview virtually as she is infected with Covid-19.

The candidates presented their vision for DAVV before the search committee.

Based on interviews, the search committee, which comprises one representative each of Chancellor, UGC chairman and principal secretary (higher education) will now recommend a panel of three persons, in special case four persons, to Chancellor Anandiben Patel will appoint one of them as new VC of DAVV.