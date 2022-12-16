e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Disaster management training given at Shepherd School in Agar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A disaster management workshop was organised at The Shepherd Higher Secondary School, Agar under the aegis of the Rotary International Club and Red Cross Society. National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF ) from Bhopal explained to students how they can protect themselves and others during natural disasters. NDRF also explained the first-aid measures to provide just after the accident.

Students were also taught CPR technique, given to persons suffering from a heart attack. In the training, team commander inspector Niwas Meena explained everything with demonstrations to the children under the direction of NDRF commandant Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Junior Red Cross district coordinator Rajneesh Swarnakar inaugurated the programme in the presence of Premlata Meghvanshi, president of Rotary International Club, Satish Gehlot and vice principal Sapna Gehlot. Sandeep Sharma conducted the function and Vinod Pradhan Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

