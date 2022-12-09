Agar youth’s murder: Six accused held, houses of three demolished

Representative Picture |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six people wanted in connection with the murder of Agar’s youth at Kartik fair have been arrested. The young man was murdered because he had slapped the main accused for trying to molest a girl. On Thursday, district administration demolished houses of three accused using JCBs.

Following Hindu organisations’ warning, the Mahakal police detained Salim aka Saddam of Jansapura, Salman Yasin of 40 Quarters, Israq, Usman and Zeeshan of Juna Somwariya and a minor.

The main accused Salim aka Saddam allegedly told the police that Dipu Jadam of Agar had come to see the fair along with girls of his family. While enjoying the swing, the accused had an argument with the girls of the Jadam family following which Jadam slapped him. Enraged, he called his friends and stabbed Dipu to death, he allegedly told the police. The police have taken the accused into custody. Their criminal records were removed and the houses of three of them were demolished.

Help of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) was taken in demolishing these houses located in Juna Somwaria.

Dipu Jadam, a resident of Agar, was murdered on Tuesday night at the Kartik fair. The police had registered a case against six people in this matter. One of the accused is a minor. The police later demolished the house of Usman Hela, Azhar and Akeel in Juna Somwariya.

SDM Kalyani Pandey said that there were some shortcomings in the construction of the houses of the three accused, so they were demolished.

