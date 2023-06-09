Madhya Pradesh: Director In-Charge Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty In Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanupur (Madhya Pradesh): Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma suspended backward class department assistant’s director in-charge in Burhanpur on Friday for not taking action against power theft in a boy's hostel.

Assistant director in-charge Rajesh Takjhare had not initiated action against Bahadarpur boy's hostel superintendent Sudhir Thakre who illegally supplied electricity from the hostel to a nearby farm in exchange for money. Superintendent Thakre was also suspended by district panchayat CEO in this matter.

Later, an investigating team was constituted, including Takjhare, to investigate further. However, he did not evince any interest and submitted an incomplete report. Takjhare was suspended on the basis of report by district collector Bhavya Mittal. Takjhare said that he failed to submit the documents on time. Hence, action was taken against him. He was suspended and attached to the Khandwa collector's office.

