Madhya Pradesh: Directives issued to improve traffic system

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): For improving the traffic system and removal of encroachments on roads, district collector Narendra Suryavanshi issued necessary directives to the Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) by visiting various localities of the city in the last two-days.

Those businessmen who were found keeping their goods on the roads were also fined. At number of places encroachments were removed, informed a press release. When district collector Suryavanshi reached at the Chandni Chowk area he directed to demolish two feet area of every shop so as to widen the road for smooth movement of vehicles, traffic and also for systematic parking of vehicles.

As per information, on Wednesday evening again, the district collector Suryavanshi moved on the roads along with the RMC commissioner and police officials.

During a visit to Tripolia Gate and Chandni Chowk area he directed to shift electric polls which were becoming obstacle in the smooth movement of traffic. District collector told media persons that city has to be beautified and in this process those sheds, created on the roads or any sort of encroachment will be removed. He said that efforts to beautify the city will continue in the coming days so that it looks good.

