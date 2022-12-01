Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur student makes stunning paintings out of food items

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sintu Maurya, a resident of Ranjhi area in Jabalpur, makes some eye captivating paintings out of food ingredients like ketchup, surf, and tea leaves among many others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's painting | FP Photo

Recently, Sintu made a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with tea leaves, which was seen and appreciated by millions of people on social media.

Sintu also made a painting of Jaya Kishori, a well-known Bhagwat storyteller, which was shared by Jaya herself on twitter.

Jaya Kishori's painting | FP Photo

Since childhood, Sintu had a passion for painting, but his family never encouraged him to pursue it professionally. Despite their reluctance, Sintu's friendship with painting grew over time and he kept the artist in him alive painting outside home or hid all his work from the family. The artist gets orders for his paintings from people around the country. He has thousands of followers on social media from where he receives immense recognition and appreciation for his artwork.

Sintu said that along with him, many students are getting training in many different genres of painting at Jabalpur's Government Institute of Fine Arts. In today's era, while youngsters dream of getting a lucrative job, Sintu wants to be an artist and make his family proud.

Avneet Kaur, a fellow student at Sintu's college said, "Sintu is a very good example of how talent is not reliant on age or circumstances. Looking at the status that Sintu has achieved in the genre of finger painting, it seems that Sintu will achieve a bigger position in the coming future. Thanks to this unique talent."