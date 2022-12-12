Madhya Pradesh: Dipu’s relatives demand fair & impartial probe

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Relatives of Dipu Jadam are not satisfied with the mere arrest of murder accused. They claimed that the police had failed to nab the real culprits and booked these people to save face.

Dipu Jadam of Agar was killed at Kartik Fair a week ago. Apprehensive of law and order situation, the administration arrested six people and claimed to have solved the case.

However, Jadam’s family members are not satisfied. His cousin Ashish on Monday alleged that his minor sister was a victim of molestation in this case and the POCSO Act should have been invoked against the accused. However, the Mahakal police failed to included molestation charge in the FIR.

Ashish demanded immediate confiscation of all footage of Kartik Fair and swing operator, owner and manager too be named accused in the case.