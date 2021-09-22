Madhya Pradesh: Dinesh Pandey is the new president of Indore Bar Association

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Dinesh Pandey was elected as the new president of the Indore Bar Association on Tuesday. Pandey defeated his nearest rival, Gopal Kacholiya, by 160 votes.

The election of the Bar Association was held on Tuesday and the results were announced by night. Of 3,385 voters, 2,342 exercised their franchise.

Four candidates, including advocate Pandey, Gopal Kacholiya, Dinesh Hardia and Saurabh Mishra were in the fray for the president’s post. Pandey secured 160 votes more than Kacholiya, while Mishra got the third-highest votes and Hardia got the least votes.

Jitendra Neem was elected as the vice-president and Kapil Birthare as secretary. Purushottam Somani has been elected as the treasurer and Harish Bandavde as the joint secretary. A total of 35 candidates were in the fray—18 for the five office-bearers’ posts and 17 for the six positions in the executive body.

The State Bar Council had issued the voters’ list of 3,385 voters with photographs of advocates on it. Only advocates whose names were there on the list were permitted to vote.

A heavy police force of about 100 cops was deployed in the area and the district court for managing the crowd and maintaining law and order.

Celebrations after results

After advocate Pandey won the election, his supporters started the celebrations on the district court premises.

Dhols were played and the supporters of all the winners danced to their beats. They also congratulated the winners on their new tenure.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Youth killed in road mishap in Bhopal

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:48 AM IST