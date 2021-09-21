Madhya Pradesh: Youth killed in road mishap in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old was killed in a road mishap that took place in Bilikhiria locality on Tuesday, police said.

The youth, identified as Deepesh Sahu, a resident of Teela-Jamalpura in Bhopal, was going to Raisen for work. He was riding on a bike.

While trying to overtake a car, Deepesh’s bike crashed into a truck which was coming from the opposite direction. He sustained fatal injuries and succumbed on the way to hospital.

In charge of Bilkhiria police station, Umesh Chouhan said that the injured was taken to a private hospital situated on Raisen road, where he was declared brought dead. The family members later took him to Hamidia hospital and also to a private hospital in hope to save him.

Chouhan added that a case had been registered and further investigation was on.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 14 trains passing through Bhopal cancelled due to track doubling work

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:35 PM IST