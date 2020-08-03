Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya's comments akin to Asuras who disrupted religious functions, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

"People who understand the Indian culture and civilisation have issued the 'muhurat' of Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan'. We do not know which priest they have employed for issuing the 'muhurat'. It is unfortunate to link the health of our leaders with these notions," he added.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should defer the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple from August 5 as it will be an "inauspicious hour" for the event.

"I request Modi Ji again that the inauspicious occasion of August 5 (for foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple) should be deferred. The construction of Ram temple is to begin after hundreds of years of struggle and PM Modi should leave his stubbornness that may cause an obstruction in the process," Digvijaya tweeted (translated from Hindi).