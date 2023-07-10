Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Booked Under Atrocity Act

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a complaint of BJP worker Rajkumar Ghavri, the AJK police registered an FIR against senior Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh here on Sunday evening. The complainant had objected to Singh’s alleged derogatory comment on his Facebook account against RSS’s second head Guru Golwalkar. Ghavri alleged that such fake and misleading post of Singh hurt their sentiments being an SC. The former CM has been booked under Section 505 of the IPC and Section 3(1)(D) of the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocity Act.