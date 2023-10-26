Madhya Pradesh: Diggi Terms Scindia A Coward As His Son, Brother File Papers

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress candidate from Raghogarh, Jaivardhan Singh along with Congress candidate from Chachaura, Laxman Singh submitted nomination papers on Thursday.

It was perfect family get together for the Royal family from Raghogarh, as three generations, including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, his son Jaivardhan Singh and grand-son, were present when Jaivardhan Singh handed over his papers to the returning officer.

Jaivardhan Singh’s wife Sujamya along with hundreds of women supporters were present outside the returning office cabin. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh addressed the workers at Yuvraj Club in Guna after filing of nominations. He attacked Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters from the stage and called them cowards.

Accusing Scindia, Digvijaya said that Scindia sought tickets on the basis of Congress, contested elections, became a minister and also took big positions. But after a defeat he left the party and joined BJP. Therefore Scindia was not a warrior.

According to Digvijaya, a warrior was one who does not compromise with his thoughts and after losing, moves on to the next battle. If a defeated person takes refuge in the one who defeated him, he was called a coward. However, Digvijaya Singh admitted that he was disappointed with the activities of the person who left Congress and joined BJP.

Jaivardhan Singh also addressed his supporters after filing nomination and called upon the Congress leaders and workers to go door-to-door and deliver the 11 promises of the Congress within the remaining 22 days of the election campaign.

Jaivardhan claimed that the present government was installed by money power. He said that even after passing the examinations, the unemployed youth and the sisters were ready to teach a lesson to the corrupt BJP government.

Farmers, traders, employees and labourers were facing problems. According to Jaivardhan, Congress had only two seats in Guna district. In 2023, workers should win all the four seats.

