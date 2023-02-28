Madhya Pradesh: Diammonium phosphate factory inaugurated in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A diammonium phosphate (DAP) and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertiliser manufacturing unit of Ostwal Group was inaugurated here in Meghnagar industrial area of Jhabua district on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated by company managing director Praveen Ostwal, chairman Mahendra Kumar Ostwal and manager Anil Dubey in presence of company distributors and the delegates.

Addressing the programme, managing director Praveen Ostwal informed that the total capacity of the plant is 3,30,000 MT of DAP - NPK and it was developed spending a whopping Rs 500 crore. This will benefit all the farmers of the country and help in the supply of fertilizers.

On this occasion, Ostwal shed light on the journey of the group from its industrial beginnings to the present scenario.

Group chairman Mahendra Kumar Ostwal appreciated and thanked all the wholesalers and retailers for their cooperation. He called upon the employees to work shoulder-to-shoulder with it to take it to newer heights in the future.

More than 100 wholesalers and retailers from all the states of the company participated in this occasion.

Anil Dubey, manager of Krishna Foschem Limited, said that with the commencement of this plant, direct and indirect employment opportunities will be available to many people in Meghnagar and its surrounding areas.

He said that the plant has been built with the latest technology and with the opening of the plant there will be no shortage of fertilisers in the state.

