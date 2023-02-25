Madhya Pradesh: DJ music irks students going for board exams next week in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the bursting volume of the DJ sound system during marriage processions in rural areas, the students going for board examinations next week have been badly hampered. They have failed to concentrate on their studies due to high volume of the DJ sound system in marriage functions.

With each passing day, loud DJ sound system during marriage processions or political rallies passing through the SDM office, police station, CM Rise School, Girls Higher Secondary School is seen openly flouting the district magistrate’s (DM) orders of restriction on the use of loudspeakers in the district.

Several conscious citizens and students questioned the district administration as to why and for whose interest, permission was given and the organisers were allowed to use the volume beyond permissible limits.

The final examinations are considered to be most important for students to choose their career in life. But responsible authorities also remained silent in this regard.

Dr Vinod Nayak claimed that DJ and other high-decibel audio systems are a major source of noise pollution and have adverse health effects. Sound that exceeds a certain level of decibel can be harmful for humans and effect internal organs like heart and brain and can even lead to heart attacks.