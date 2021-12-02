Madhya Pradesh: Dialysis unit starts at Super Speciality Hospital with six machines

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Super Speciality Hospital has taken one more leap in starting the facilities by starting the dialysis unit in the hospital on Wednesday. The unit was started with the dialysis of a 53-year-old man of Ranipura and it will be expanded with the increase in patients.

According to assistant professor of nephrology Dr Isha Tiwari Arora and Dr Jai Singh Arora, the unit has been started with six machines in which one machine will be reserved for patients of hepatitis and other diseases.

“Our priority will be to cater super-speciality treatment to patients who have complex issues and require special care and observation during dialysis. We also have eight machines which will be used for the patients in OT and ICU as the patients can’t be moved,” Dr Isha Arora said. She added that the unit would be expanded as per the requirement and burden of patients.

“We’ve started the hemodialysis in the hospital but will also start a peritoneal dialysis facility at the earliest so that patients can save the time and can utilise the same for themselves,” Dr Jai Arora said.

The doctors also said that they would start the dialysis facility for 24 hours so that emergency patients did not have to wait for the morning to get treated.

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit also inspected the facility and directed the officials to expand the unit as per the requirements.

December 02, 2021