Madhya Pradesh: MPHRC asks for report on kids injured at Anganwadi in Indore district

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked Indore district district to submit a detailed report how plaster of Anganwadi roof fell on three children in Simrol in Indore district on Monday. The collector has been asked to submit report within a month.

In the incident, three children Roshni (6), Santosh (4) and Kartik (2) were injured. Dr Shadab Khan, posted at Simrol Primary Health Centre stated that it was suggested to shift Anganwadi centre at some other place as its building had become weak. But none paid heed.

Anganwadi worker Sharda Parmar said 94 children are registered. On Monday, 25 children had come to Anganwadi.

The Commission has served the notice to the director of women and child development department, Bhopal, Indore collector and Indore district women and child development officer in this connection. The commission has asked to cite reasons behind the mishap and the circumstances in which it occurred. The MHRC has also sought to know whether compensation was given to affected families.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:21 PM IST