Madhya Pradesh: Dharmapuri MLA jumps in Narmada to rescue body of a missing man after divers' failed operation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dharmapuri MLA, along with his two accomplices, jumped into Sahstradhara Narmada to rescue the body of a local who was missing for 16 hours. .

On the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti, four youths from Biloda Khurd village went to Sahastradhara Narmada river for bath. However, tragedy struck when one of them, identified as Kamlesh Patidar (45) slipped in the river. Despite extensive search efforts by divers and the SDREP team, no information could be found about the missing youth.

When Dharmapuri MLA Pachilal Meda, who visit Dattashram near Maheshwar every day for Jalkoti Puja and Narmada Snan, learned about the incident, without wasting any time, he jumped into the river along with his companions to search for the missing youth. After risking his own life by going 300 meters inside the river where the current was strong, MLA Meda was able to locate the body of the young man and bring it to the shore with the help of his companions.

The police conducted a post-mortem at Maheshwar Health Center and handed over the body to the relatives.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Dhar PIC passed annual budget