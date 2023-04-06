Madhya Pradesh: Dhar PIC passed annual budget

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On its first meeting following the election, the Dhar president-in-council (PIC) approved the annual budget for the fiscal year 2023–24. The meeting was presided over by PIC president Neha Mahesh Bodane, and a budget of Rs 351.4 crores was passed unanimously with everyone's approval.

Numerous new infrastructure projects were proposed during the budget, with the hope that they will assist Dhar in becoming the most developed and facility-rich town in the state.

Nonetheless, the budget includes some previous projects, such as a swimming pool, a fish-and-mutton market, the Hatwara retail complex, and gate construction.

Some of the new projects include water supply work under the Amrit 2.0 programme, the construction of a new bus stop, market growth in various locations, and the development of a shopping centre in the old municipality.

After a debate on the agenda's 25 items in the presence of CMO Nishikant Shukla, approval was granted.

The gathering included all of the corporators and heads of all committees. After praying, three female corporators took charge of their respective departments before the meeting. Among those present were MLA representative Shiv Patel, Mandal president Vipin Rathore, Dr Ramakant Mukut of the Hindu group, and BJP leader Rajat Prajapati.

Some important developments are on the way

A total of Rs 11 crores has been proposed in the new budget for the development of the bus station. The city's growth will pick up steam with the completion of the bus station, which will cover a large area.

Asphalt layering over municipal roads has been planned at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. But, Rs 2.5 crores have been proposed for revitalization.

Water-related activities would be completed under the Amrit 2.0 project with a budget of Rs 33 crore, with the goal of reaching the population of Dhar town after 50 years. This comprises the construction of tanks and the installation of distribution lines, including the installation of lines to transport Narmada river water from Gyanpura to Dhar. It is worth noting that the procurement procedure is also underway for the wetland project, which will be funded jointly by the Center and the State.

Khedapati Hanuman Mela will now be organised

Tina Vipin Rathore, corporator and revenue department committee leader, proposed the 7-day fair and cultural activities to be organised in the Khedapati Hanuman Temple premises under the municipal authority. This idea has been approved by all members.