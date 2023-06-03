Madhya Pradesh: Dharma Sanskriti can ensure world peace, says Karnataka Governor

LAGANSHARMA

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot said that in the modern era, world peace and welfare of humanity were possible only by adopting “Dharma Sanskriti”. He said that the country was blessed by saints. He was speaking as chief guest in “Shrimad Bhagwat Katha” being delivered by Mahamandleshwar Swami Chidambaranandji Maharaj at Vidhyak Sabhagrah.

Gehlot said that many countries' were now following spiritualism and Dharma Sanskriti of India. He said that the modern era needs adoption of Dharma Sanskriti for welfare and world peace. On the fourth day of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha on Thursday, Shri Krishna Janmotsava was celebrated. Mahamandleshwar Swami Chidambaranandji said that whenever injustice and atrocity rise, Bhagwan’s(God) arrives on the earth. Ratlam City MLA Chetanya Kashyap and Mayor Prahalad Patel also spoke on the occasion. A large number of devotees were present at Shrimad Bhagwat Katha.

