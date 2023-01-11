Madhya Pradesh: Dhar players dominate pickleball league, bag 20 medals

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day pickleball league organised at the Rising Tennis Club of Dhar Public School concluded on Tuesday. Players of Dhar dominated the competition by securing first position, almost in every category including under 12, 14, 19, 35+ and 50+. Overall Dhar players won four gold medals, nine silver and seven bronze.

Tournament was concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. Madhya Pradesh Pickleball Association’s Arun Bhatnagar, secretary Balwant Salunke and journalist Renu Aggarwal distributed certificates and medals to the winners and participants.

Dhar entrepreneur Santosh Devnani, national table tennis player Avinash Verma and Sukhdev Tipper from Pickleball Organising Committee were present as the special guests. Vote of thanks was proposed by Rahul Agarwal.

Players of Dhar including Rohit Devnani, Shubhi Vyas, Meet Durgani, Deepa Vyas, Jay Agarwal and others played excellently.

