Madhya Pradesh: Dhar municipality president, vice president sworn-in

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president, vice president and corporators of Dhar municipality was organised here on Thursday.

President Neha Mahesh Bodane and vice president Mayank Mhale along with the corporators took the oath. SDM Deepashree Gupta administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers.

Chief guest MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, BJP district president Rajeev Yadav, MLA Neena Verma, president Bodane, and vice president Mhale addressed from the stage in the swearing-in programme.

During her presidential speech, Bodane greeted the people and said I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the historic victory that has been registered under the efficient leadership and guidance of the BJP.

She told that her entire team will work with devotion and dedication to fulfil the hope and expectation that the people have put on her. We will try our best to live up to the trust you have placed in the BJP and have entrusted us with the responsibility of the city's development. Vice-president Mayank Mhale also addressed the programme.

