Madhya Pradesh: Dhar girls beat Balaghat 3-0 to come third in district-level football tourney

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the Senior Women's Inter District Football Competition 2023, Dhar DFA registered a 3-0 victory over DFA Balaghat to finish third in the championship.

DFA Dhar secretary Subhash David said that the third-placed match played between the two teams was the most exciting match of the entire tournament. He added, striker Kiran Shravan scored two goals in the first half of the match to give the team a comfortable lead.

Kiran Shravan was declared as best striker, Deepika Chauhan as best goalkeeper, Payal Chauhan and Chanchal Kharadi as best defenders. Coach Shailendra Pal and manager Lakhan Bhatia were felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Football Association president Trilok Singh Kocharji for the excellent performance of the DFA Dhar.

DFA Dhar's NIS coach Utkarsh David said that this win will give a boost to football in Dhar. Dhar team's Payal Chauhan, Chanchal Kharadi, Sunita Bhabar, Deepika Chauhan, Kiran Shravan, Raksha Kharadi and Neha Makwana have been placed in the probable players of the Madhya Pradesh team for the All India Women's Football Tournament to be held in Chhattisgarh from March 26.

Madhya Pradesh: In Dhar district, person who embraced Christianity booked for kidnapping, rape,...
