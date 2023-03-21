Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Collector squats on ground, gives patient hearing to Divyangs

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra squatted on ground near Divyangs to hear their grievances.

In order to lend support to ongoing Swabhiman Yatra by Divyangs in Guna in support of their 16-point demands, Dharbegan divyangs too took out a march from Trimurthi square to district collectorate.

District collector, who was incidentally passing by, stopped near the march and later sat down on ground with the divyangs and heard their grievances for 15 minutes.

District president Prakash Chandra Rathore briefed him about their demands and asked that their monthly pension be hiked to Rs 5,000. Besides, he also demanded 5% representation in panchayat, urban body, state assembly and the Parliament.

He also demanded mandatory Rs 5 lakh loan to the disabled and implementation of the Divyang Act 2016 and the Madhya Pradesh Divyang Rules 2017. A memorandum of 16-point charter of demands was also handed over to the collector.

The collector assured to redress their district-level demands at the earliest and send their state-level demands to senior officers.