Madhya Pradesh: Dhaba owner, cousin thrashed by inebriated ‘army men’ in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Alleged army men thrashed operator of a dhaba in Ahmedpur under Vijayganj Mandi police station and his cousin on Tuesday night. The dhaba owner claimed that they were in an inebriated condition.

The dispute began after inebriated jawans reached the dhaba and demanded cigarettes. When dhaba operator told them that he had none, they got angry and started abusing him.

Rajpal protested which resulted in a physical fight. Soon more jawans arrived on the scene and started beating Rajpal. When Rajpal’s cousin Mahipal tried to save him he too was beaten up. Rajpal later filed a complaint with the police. No case had been registered by the police till the filing of the report.