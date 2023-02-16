Madhya Pradesh: Dewas police crack high-profile murder case, 5 held

Shubham Laad

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of five accused, Dewas police claimed to have solved the high profile murder case of a property dealer.

Dewas police on February 13 found property dealer Mahendra (47), son of Narayan Patel dead on Bhopal Road. Initially it seemed to be a road accident as the accused tried to cover-up their crime creating the entire incident as an accident. However police investigation foiled their bid. During the course of investigation, the team scanned video footages they got from more than 1200 CCTV cameras.

Those who were arrested include the key conspirator Shyamlal Kumawat (44), Sanjay Kharol (37), Jitendra Singh (36), Kaluram Verma (36), all residents of Bhoransa village and Akhilesh Prajapat (36), a resident of Ashta village in Sehore district.

During police interrogation, accused Shyamlal confessed that he got the idea after watching ‘Crime Patrol’.

Addressing media persons here, Dewas SP Dr Shivdayal Singh said that police on February 13 found Mahendra Patel dead between Khatamba and Jamgod village on Bhopal Road. Initially they thought it was a road accident, however the deceased kin raised suspicion on the death.

They informed police that Mahendra was associated with property business and was eliminated by one his rivals. They claimed that Mahendra was deliberately hit by a vehicle in a property business dispute. After that, the police scanned 1200 CCTV footages at 150 places in the entire case and call details and location of mobiles of the suspects were extracted.

Thereafter, the police came to know that on the day of the incident the deceased was followed from the house by two persons on a bike and the driver of the loading vehicle was informed about the movement of the deceased.

Two loading vehicles hit Mahendra from the rear on Bhopal Road with the intention to kill him.

Conspiracy hatched after watching Crime Patrol

The main accused Shyam Kumawat informed police that he executed the murder hiring contract killers as he had property dispute with Mahendra. The accused added that the entire murder conspiracy was hatched watching Crime Patrol and other crime serials. For this, two loading vehicles were hired. Along with this, a car and a bike were also used to keep an eye on Mahendra’s movement. Shyam added that he paid Rs 5 lakh as contract money to the four accused.

