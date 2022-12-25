Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Municipal Corporation commissioner inspects Kshipra treatment plant

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC) commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan on Sunday inspected the Kshipra treatment plant for provision of drinking water made by DMC in the entire city.

During inspection, Chauhan took information about the plant from the concerned officials, discussed the works to be done under the water conservation campaign with corporation assistant Induprabha Bharti, Dilip Malviya.

During the inspection of the intake pump house he also saw the work of water purification lab and also inspected the lab testing report.

Along with this, the commissioner also inspected Manduk Pushkar pond and Rajanal pond in the city. During the inspection, guidelines were given to Sushri Bharti on the ongoing works under water conservation.