Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Hockey Feeder Center defeat Mhow Army Boys

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Hockey Feeder Center defeated Mhow Army Boys at the hockey match played at Shrimant Tukojirao Pawar Stadium on Sunday. On this occasion an Army major from Mhow, Vivek Joshi was present as the chief guest. In his address, Major Joshi praised the sports facilities at Dewas. He said that the sports events give players an opportunity to improve their skills and playing techniques. Encouraging the players the Major said, “Whether you have won a medal or not, you are all winners. In the long run, your active and continued participation in sports and athletics would pay you rich dividends in terms of fitness, well-being, and happiness. Sports, particularly team sports engender purposeful and meaningful social relationships”. The Major has also invited Dewas's team to visit Mhow. Army team coach Charanjit Singh, Dewas hockey coach Sudhir Toppo, Mujeeb Sheikh, Rajesh Barana, Adil Khan, Mohan Singh Karma, Salim Khan, Jitendra Gillore and Yunus Khan were also present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mayor felicitates participants of Shankargarh Hills Fest in Dewas

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)