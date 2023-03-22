Madhya Pradesh: Dewas district collector Rishav Gupta performs poojan at Maa Chamunda Tekri

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Dewas district collector Rishav Gupta offered prayer at Maa Chamunda Tekri in Dewas.

Gupta reached Shakti Peeth Mataji's Tekri and took blessings of Goddess Tulja Bhavani, and Goddess Chamunda and pray for the happiness and prosperity of the district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Collector Gupta also gave necessary guidelines to the concerned officials regarding arrangements at Mataji's Tekri. During this, municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan and SDM Pradeep Soni also worshiped Maa Tulja Bhavani and Maa Chamunda at Tekri.

Notably, Maa Chamunda Mata Mandir at Dewas tekri is one of the 52 Shaktipeeth, thousands of devotees visit this holy place on any odd day and these numbers increased manifold during Chaitra and Sharad Navratri. This temple is known as Tekri, and it is said that the blood of Goddess Mother was spilled here.

Read Also News Diary Dewas: Flag hoisting ceremony at Kela Devi Mandir