Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Collector Resolves People’s Grievances During Public Hearing

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Rishav Gupta held a public hearing at the district headquarters on Tuesday. In the hearing, applicants presented their problems in front of the collector who promptly issued necessary instructions to officials concerned.

During the public hearing, Rama Dodiya of Kanchanpur made an application seeking waiver of excessive electricity bill, on which collector issued orders to MPEB Department for redressal (as per rules).

After this, the collector patiently heard the grievance of applicant Kala Bai of Kantafod (Satwas Tehsil) seeking benefits under Karmakar Yojana. Acting promptly, the collector instructed civic body Kantafod, for redressal.

Later, residents from Annabad village (SonkatchTehsil ) approached the collector and urged for construction of public Manglik Bhawan for convenience of its residents.While hearing the application, collector Gupta instructed the officials concerned for disposal as per rules.

Issues such as excessive electricity bill, encroachment, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, financial aid, grants under Fasal Bima Yojana among others were also heard.

The collector also ordered the officers of concerned departments to redress applicants’ problems and take action. District officials from concerned departments attended the meeting.

