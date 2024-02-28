Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Classical Singer Kalapini Komkali Chosen For Sangeet Natak Akademi Award |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Classical singer Kalapini Komkali from Dewas has been chosen for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2023. The recognition comes as a testament to her exceptional contributions to the field of classical music.

Kalapini Komkali, daughter of the legendary music maestro Pt Kumar Gandharva, has inherited a rich musical legacy. Her mother, Vasundhara Komkali, was also a renowned classical singer. Interestingly, both Kumarji and Vasundharaji had previously received this esteemed award.

Expressing her gratitude, Kalapini Komkali emphasised the importance of this award, attributing her achievement to the blessings of her father and mother. She has been carrying forward the musical tradition of her parents, which has garnered immense appreciation both nationally and internationally.

Having received her musical education from her parents, Kalapini has developed a distinctive singing style that sets her apart. She has excelled in various forms of Hindustani classical music, including Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, and Bhajan. Her performances in numerous prestigious music festivals across the globe have been lauded, earning her several accolades and awards.

Kalapini Komkali's remarkable journey in classical music serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians, showcasing the power of talent, dedication, and heritage in creating a lasting impact in the world of music.