Indore

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:56 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas claims first place in Safai Mitra Security Challenge

Town gets cash reward of Rs 6 cr under the category of cities having population from one lakh to three lakh
FP News Service
File Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under the central government's annual cleanliness survey 2021 on Saturday, Dewas city has received awards in the three categories including first place in the Safai Mitra Safety Challenge and an amount of Rs 6 crores in the category of cities having population from one lakh to three lakh. Dewas got three star ranking as well.

In the cleanliness category (one to three lakhs), Dewas got the sixth place and in the population of one to 10 lakhs, Dewas was at 10th place.

Collector Chandramouli Shukla and commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan received the awards along with Sanitation Consultant Vishwajit Singh and others. Officials congratulated all the people of Dewas for their contribution along with social organisations and the entire team of Dewas Municipal Corporation, Health Department and all print and electronic media representatives.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:56 AM IST
