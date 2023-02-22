Madhya Pradesh: Dewas CBSE dept donates 17 smart TVs to government schools

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) department donated 17 smart televisions to city government schools on Wednesday. These TVs were donated under special campaign to promote innovative education by district collector Rishav Gupta.

Through smart classes, students will pay more attention in class and find studying fun. Due to this technology, students can gain education even during pandemic. Thus, a virtual way of learning has been introduced to reach out to a large number of schools.

On this occasion, CBSE president Charanjit Singh Arora, secretary Prayas Gautam, Sunil Thomas from San Thom School, Uday Takalkar from Vidyachal Academy, Sudesh Sangate from Pioneer School, Dr Hannan Farooqui, Shabbir Ahmed from Bright Star School, Bhanupratap Sendhav from Satpura Academy, Sister Nisha from Convent School, Father Antony from Holy Trinity School, Parimala from Faith Foundation School, Chetan Yadav from Kautilya Academy, Lalit Sardana from Sardana International School and others were also present.

