Madhya Pradesh: Dewas adventure fest to be held from March 12-16

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A fun-filled adventure festival will be conducted from March 12 to 16, 2022 here at Shankargarh Hills located on Indore Dewas Bypass road.

It is a one-stop shop for all adventure seekers with fun-filled activities. In view of the upcoming event, District Collector Chandramouli Shukla and Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan undertook an inspection of the place and gave necessary directions to concerned officials to complete the work at the earliest.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan told that this adventure-sports camp is one of the most sought-after events in the city, where adventure seekers had come in large numbers earlier too.

The camp would include adventure activities like para-sailing, trekking, marathons, cyclothon, zip safari, rock-climbing, archery, target shooting, speed boat, ride night camping and lots more.

The event will also cover numerous enticing activities such as food zone, kids zone, adventurous rides and shopping stalls which large groups can enjoy. This adventure-sports camp would also include cultural events, musical nights, dance programmes, camel and elephant rides for children.

The concerned officials were directed to make proper arrangements for electricity and water ahead of the camp. District Forest Officer PN Mishra directed the concerned departmental officials to complete work within the time limit.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:21 PM IST