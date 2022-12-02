Madhya Pradesh: Devotees forced to have darshan from outside

Devotees perform darshan of the presiding deity at ancient Shani Mandir from outside in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees had darshan of their deity in the ancient Shani temple located in the Triveni area from outside as the locks did not open till 11 am here on Thursday. There was a situation of lockdown in the temple. In the Shani temple, two priests and their families get the worship done on a regular basis. Their names are Jankidas Bairagi and Shailendra Trivedi. These people perform worship according to the schedule. This worship is done alternately every month. Trivedi was ordered to worship in the government temple till November 30.

It was Bairagi’s turn to perform worship from December 1. On Thursday, both priests reached the temple on time but the doors of the temple were not opened. To avoid dispute between each other both the priests sat outside the temple and kept waiting for the officers to come. The officers did not reach till 11 am, in such a situation even the doors of the temple could not be opened and the devotees had to leave after worshipping from outside.

Priests Bairagi and Trivedi said that the officers have implemented the new system. We ourselves have been waiting for the officers to come since morning. Due to politics between the priests and the confused order of the officers, the devotees coming from outside were very upset. Mumbai visitor Kiran Navle said that she was visiting from outside and the temple was not open. If there is a dispute between the priests and the trust, then the matter should be resolved among themselves.

