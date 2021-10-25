Madhya Pradesh: Despite electrification, WR prefers DMU over EMU

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway Ratlam division spending significant amount on diesel multiple unit train instead of operating electric multiple unit train on Mhow- Indore- Ratlam track raises several questions on its functioning.

The railway track from Mhow-Indore-Ratlam-Ujjain-Chittor is completely electrified. However, the railway committee prefers to spend a huge amount on fuel (diesel) for DMU trains.

As per the railway sources, a DMU passenger train consumes 15,000 litres of diesel on the said track and consumes around 3,000 litres of diesel from Mhow to Ratlam costing Rs 3,00,000. It consumes around 750 litres of diesel worth Rs 78,000 to run in and out between Mhow and Indore.

Railway committee can save a huge amount spent on diesel, maintenance of train and salaries paid to the staff by replacing DMU passenger trains with Emu passenger trains. They are operating DMU trains on the electrified track citing the unavailability of EMU train coaches.

Passenger Union coordinator Anil Dhole said that the division has already received two rake of EMU train and has conducted trial run twice but are waiting to operate it completely. The delay is causing loss to the railway. EMU trains will not only save the time of passengers but also reduce maintenance cost, he added.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:26 PM IST