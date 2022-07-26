Madhya Pradesh: Deputy Sarpanch elections in Singhana, Gulati and Nigrani concluded

Wikimedia Commons

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the election to the three-tier Panchayat election, the election of deputy sarpanch from gram panchayat Singhana, Gulati and Nigrani of Manwar tehsil of Dhar district was completed on Monday.

Notably, for the last 15 years, members of the same family have been elected to the post of Sarpanch for the fourth time here in Singhana village located nearby Manawar tehsil. Here, Congress-backed candidate Sandeep Agrawal has declared elected unopposed for the post of deputy sarpanch on Monday. Supporters of the winning candidates distributed sweets to mark jubilation as they celebrate the candidate’s victory.

Agrawal, who previously served in the post of deputy sarpanch, promised to fulfill the responsibilities of the villages and strive hard for comprehensive development of the village. He earlier had taken up the issue of hygiene and sanitation of the village in a bid to make it clean and litter free. He effectively provided a door-to-door garbage collection system that proves to positively affect the environmental impacts of waste management.

Similarly, Jitendra Barfa has declared elected unopposed for the post of deputy sarpanch in Gulati gram panchayat. Here, in Nigrani gram panchayat, the election of deputy sarpanch was completed in which Kavita Parihar from the Sirvi community has been elected unopposed for the post of deputy sarpanch.