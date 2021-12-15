Madhya Pradesh: Dengue cases touch 1200 mark, max patients from Vijay Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is little relief from the swiftly increasing cases of deadly vector-borne dengue as 7 more people fell prey to the disease on Tuesday. With this cases of dengue touched 1200 mark and over 70 cases were found in this month, so far.

The highest number of dengue cases was found in Vijay Nagar area in the urban part of the district and in Depalpur in rural part of the district.

“Dengue patients were found in almost every area of the city but the highest number of dengue patients was found from Vijay Nagar area i.e. 31 cases. Similarly, over 19 cases were found in Depalpur which is highest in rural areas,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that cases were found in more than 43 villages of the district.

“As many as 7 cases were reported on Tuesday including one man and six women. At present, over 1200 cases were found positive in the city and only one death has been reported, so far,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

There are 11 active cases and 4 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 739 were men while 461 were women.

“As many as 301 children fell prey to the disease so far including 10 children who were found positive in December only,” Dr Patel said.

