Madhya Pradesh: Demand raised to extend Hisar-Kota Express to Ujjain in Alot

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway general manager Sudhir Gupta reached Vikramgarh Alot railway station on Wednesday and inspected development works at the railway station under the Centre's ambitious Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He also gave the necessary instructions to the officials concerned. He inspected the waiting room, circulating area, and platform area.

The scheme envisages the development of a station with improved amenities like better station access, a circulating area, a waiting hall, toilet, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, a better passenger information system and among others with a long-term vision. West Central Railway advisory board member and Rail Vikas Manch chief Nandan Raj Jain, and secretary Nilesh Jangalwa accorded a warm welcome to Gupta and Kota DRM Manish Tiwari.

They also handed over a memorandum mentioning various demands. They demanded to extend the Hisar-Kota Express train to Ujjain via Vikramgarh Alot, Nagda- Kota train to Ratlam station, the stoppage of Jaipur to Puri at Alot station and construction of an underbridge at Gate No 21 and others. Western Railway senior DOM Suprakash, DCM Rohit Malviya, Sanjay Yadav, railway officer Rituraj Sharma, and the station manager were present. GM left for Chaumahla, Rajasthan by train.