Madhya Pradesh: Delhi artiste conducts workshop on Bharatnatyam

Artiste Pritam Das conducts demonstration on Bharatnatyam in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the week-long workshop demonstration series conducted by SPIC MACAY in association with Takshila Educational Society, New Delhi, Pritam Das first performed in Government High Secondary School village Panwasa and in the later half he performed at Awantika University Vishwanathpuram village Lekoda, here on Monday.

Pritam Das, Bharatanatyam dancer from New Delhi began his presentation with a Lingaraj Urs’s composition on Goddess Saraswati in ragam Neelambari and Aadi Talam. ‘Shringaara Leheri aashrita jana shubhaakaari’. Pritam began this composition with very intricate foot movements and one must see how gracefully he has handled the piece. Eyes full of compassion, heart full of devotion and the surrender in his dance was worth watching.

He moved on to explain the concept of Navarasa - Nine emotions. He had chosen very interesting examples to make the students understand. His teaching approaches were well appreciated by the kids. Pritam concluded his presentation with a tamizh padam “Mughatai Kaati”- a composition of Papavinasa Mudaliar where he asked Lord Shiva why are you hiding your body from me? Is it because you think I will get scared of your snakes or I will get mesmerised by your broad shoulder? Tell me the reason please O Thyagesha! I have come very far just too see your whole body but why are you hiding that from me?

This composition is in Ragam Bhairavi and Misra Capu Tala. Pritam did take all the students to Thiruvarur through his presentation. His abhinaya was par excellence. Pritam’s Guru SNA Awardee Rama Vaidyanathan choreographed both the pieces. SPIC MACAY State convenor Pankaj Agrawal informed that on Tuesday Pritam’s first performance will begin at 10 am in Government Model Higher Secondary School Dhachha Bhavan and the second one will commence at 11.30 am in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kshirsagar Kanipura Road.