Madhya Pradesh: Deepak of Rewa martyred in the violent clash in Galwan Valley

Deepak of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh was one of the martyred soldiers who died in the violent clash in the Galvan valley of Ladakh on Tuesday. Late Tuesday, army officials informed his father Gajraj Singh about martyrdom of his son, on the phone. Deepak was 21 years old and had tied the knot eight months ago. The news of the martyrdom of the young son led to mourning from home to the village and around and a pal of gloom descended on the family after hearing the news. The army has kept his body in Leh. Officials told his father that Deepak's body will be brought to Rewa on Thursday. From here he will be taken to his village Farehda, where he will be cremated with state honors.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, through his tweet, expressed grief and his deepest condolence to the martyred soldier.
Mourning over the death of his son, the father said, "Deepak was married in November 2019. Even 8 months have not been completed yet. He last came home to celebrate Holi in March. No one had thought that we will now see him returning home wrapped in the tricolor. The heart is heavy, but the son has held my head high with respect.
Deepak had joined the army inspired by his elder brother Prakash Singh, who also in the army and guarding the borders.
