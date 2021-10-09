Madhya Pradesh: Decomposed body of missing boy found into well

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy, who was missing from his residence, was found dead in a well in Tejaji Nagar area on Thursday night. His body had started decomposing so no external injury marks were visible. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the actual cause of death.

Tejaji Nagar police station in charge RD Kanwa said that the deceased has been identified as Kalu More, a resident of Machla village. He was found dead in a well, about 1 kilometer from his residence, bordering Morod village.

Kalu was missing from his place three days ago and his family members searched him everywhere after which they informed the police. The police were searching for him after registering a case. On Thursday evening, one of the villagers found his body floating into the well after which the police were informed. The police with the help of villagers took out the decomposed body from the well and informed his family members. The family members identified the boy as his slippers were also found from near the well.

The police came to know that he was playing with his friends three days ago. After that he had gone missing but his friends were unaware about his whereabouts. The police are trying to know the circumstances under which the boy reached the well. Autopsy report is also awaited.

