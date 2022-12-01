Madhya Pradesh: Decisions will now be taken from village chaupal, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday addressed the PESA Act awareness programme at Chachariya village of Sendhwa development block of Barwani district.

The CM said that the PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh is not against any non-tribal society. Decisions related to water, forest and land will now be taken from village chaupal and not from Bhopal. Corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Chouhan also suspended the CEO of janpad panchayat Sendhwa due to the complaint of corruption in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

CM who reached the village said that the act is to further strengthen the tribals here and it will be applicable in 89 tribal-dominated development blocks of the state and will not be applicable in cities.

The PESA Act provides tribal brothers and sisters with special attention to the rights of water, forest, land, labour and protection and promotion of local institutions, traditions and culture.

Under the PESA Act, the Gram Sabha will be formed through quorum. There will be a chairman of the Gram Sabha, along with this, committees will also be formed in the Gram Sabha. Non-tribal brothers and sisters can also participate in the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha will be formed with harmony in the village.

CM Chouhan said that the tribal class has the right over water, forest and land. The state government is getting their rights. During the PESA Act awareness conference, he said about the right to land and said that according to new rules, Patwari and Beat Guard will now have to bring village land map, Khasra, B-forest copy, in the village itself and show it in the Gram Sabha.

So that no one can make any mistake in the land records. If someone makes a mistake, the Gram Sabha will have the right to correct it. The consent of the Gram Sabha will be necessary for taking land for any project.

No one will be able to grab land by deceit, fraud and force. If someone does this, the Gram Sabha will also have the right to intervene and get it back. He said that the government will not be able to give lease of sand, clay, stone or any other quarry in the notified area without the permission of the Gram Sabha. If there is a mine of any mineral wealth in the village, then the Gram Sabha will have the first right on those mines. Gram Sabha will decide to whom the mine of mineral wealth would be given. The government will not decide.