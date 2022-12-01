Indore: Pandit Mishra shows concern about declining sanskars in modern society

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Religious storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra on Wednesday showed concern over an increasing lack of sanskars among the younger generation of the country. He also stated that the lack of moral values resulted in the Shraddha murder case.

He said that by the time her father tried to know her whereabouts it was too late to save her life. On the other hand, if he had made a habit of taking update about her every two or three days then this would have not happened,” said Mishra but added that "if parents had not paid attention, then it would not have been known how many pieces accused Aftab had made of Shraddha,” he said.

Pandit Mishra said that somewhere there is a lack of sanskar among the children and the younger generation. It is not that the parents do not pay attention to the children but there is a lack of proper upbringing.

“Somewhere our sanskars would never let anyone of us reach that point of brutality. Parents never hold back in imparting sanskars to their children. But they want to teach their children at the age when the child does not want to learn,” said Mishra.

Pradeep Mishra said that the mixing of politics and religion has been going on since the beginning. In some form or the other, where there is religion, there is politics, and where there is politics, there is little religion. This has been going on forever he concluded.

